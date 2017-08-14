United Way Asks for Donations in School Supply Drive Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

United Way Asks for Donations in School Supply Drive Tuesday

As we head into the new school year, the United Way of Erie County is asking for your help.

The non-profit is hosting its first-ever school supply drive Tuesday at various locations.

The United Way will be collecting book bags, crayons, paper and other school supplies starting at 6 a.m.

The locations are spread throughout Erie County. They include Edinboro Elementary, Union City Elementary and the Harbor Creek School administration building.

You can see a complete list of locations and list of suggested school supplies here.

