"Take Me to Worship" Violence Reduction Campaign Back for Year Two

The UnifiedErie campaign to reduce violence through taking kids to worship is back for year two and support for it is growing.

They kicked off the new Take Me to Worship campaign at the playground in frontier park this morning. There was a big crowd of religious and community leaders on hand...and some children too.

Research shows that taking kids to worship for one hour per week reduces their risk of suicide, makes them less likely to have violent tendencies, improves communication with parents and leads to better moral choices in life.

Churches or faith communities that get involved, educate their members about the importance of taking kids to worship, post banners and yard signs and share social media about this. Some churches have seen a big increase in youth attendance. This year the entire Catholic Diocese of Erie decided to get on board. Msgr. Ed Lohse, Vicar for the Diocese of Erie said, "We saw the very beneficial effects of last year, when it was mentioned that it's going to be moving again we said we want to be on that. As one of our pastors said, that's a no brainer."

Andrea Bierer, Community Action Plan Coordinator for Unified Erie said, "The main reason we did it a second time is we got so much feedback from religious institutions saying we didn't get it, but if you do it again, we want to be a part of that we believe in what you're doing."

For churches, the materials to promote Take Me to Worship are free. Individuals who want to post a sign in their yard can purchase them. The campaign is affiliated with the prevention component of UnifiedErie. The entire program was just an idea last year, but it is expanding. You can learn more at takemetoworship.org

