Wildlife Center Treats Four Bald Eagles with Lead Poisoning in Past Month

Crawford County's Tamarack Wildlife Center has treated four bald eagles for lead poisoning in just the past two weeks.

Leaders at the center are asking hunters for help to prevent more cases.

One eagle is getting treatment, another is in very bad shape, and the other two birds have died.

Workers at the center are asking hunters using lead ammunition to hunt woodchucks and other animals to remove or bury the carcasses because eagles are scavengers.

And once a bald eagle gets lead poisoning the odds of survival are not good.

Tamarack Wildlife Center Executive Director Carol Holmgren said, "It is a real problem if they ingest it. It does not take much to kill an adult bald eagle."

In a typical year, the center treats 8-12 bald eagles.

So getting four in just two weeks, all suffering from lead poisoning is very rare.