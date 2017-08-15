EMTA fare hike scheduled for October - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EMTA fare hike scheduled for October

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

It will cost a little bit more to ride the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority starting this fall.

The basic fare for EMTA buses will jump 10 cents to $1.55 starting Oct. 1. This is fourth year in a five year plan passed in 2014 to gradually raise fares. That was the first since 1997.

Additionally, a 20-day pass will increase from $24 to $26.

A 31-day pass will increase from $46 to $49.

"At the time four years ago when we started this, our end goal was to be what the state average was five years ago," said Mike Tann, EMTA executive director. "What we'll do is after next year, we'll look to see what the averages are and go from there."

Even with the fare hike, Tann said EMTA is still considerably cheaper than public bus services in Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Port Authority, for example, costs $2.50 a ride, according to EMTA.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com