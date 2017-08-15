EMTA fare hike scheduled for October

It will cost a little bit more to ride the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority starting this fall.

The basic fare for EMTA buses will jump 10 cents to $1.55 starting Oct. 1. This is fourth year in a five year plan passed in 2014 to gradually raise fares. That was the first since 1997.

Additionally, a 20-day pass will increase from $24 to $26.

A 31-day pass will increase from $46 to $49.

"At the time four years ago when we started this, our end goal was to be what the state average was five years ago," said Mike Tann, EMTA executive director. "What we'll do is after next year, we'll look to see what the averages are and go from there."

Even with the fare hike, Tann said EMTA is still considerably cheaper than public bus services in Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Port Authority, for example, costs $2.50 a ride, according to EMTA.