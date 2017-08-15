Miss Wheelchair America Contestants Visit Shriner's Hospital, Ahead of Weekend Pageant In Erie

Erie is playing host this week to a national event. The Miss Wheelchair America Pageant. The ladies spent time at the Shriner's Hospital in Erie, on Tuesday, interacting with the patients there, taking photos and making bracelets alongside Emily Mellish, a Shriner's child ambassador who started a "Beads for Needs" initiative that raises funds through making bracelets.

There are 26 pageant contestants in Erie this week, with have platforms, that help educate and advocate for people with disabilities.

Over the next few days, the titleholders will be taking part in different advocacy courses, judging sessions and workshops.

Claire Senita is representing Pennsylvania. She is from the North Hills area of Pittsburgh, but says she grew up in Erie during the summer, at a cottage her parents have occupied.

All the contestants will vie for the title of Miss Wheelchair America on Saturday night in at 7:00 in the Crystal Ballroom at the Ambassador Conference Center in Summit Township.

It's open to the public, along with speech night, on Friday, where the ladies will share their platforms. ###