New Judicial Center Dedicated In Crawford County After Years in the Making

A great day in Crawford County history, that's what Tuesday is being called. After more than 10 years, the county's new judicial center is complete. It was dedicated, during a special session of court, in Meadville.

The new complex was designed to alleviate overcrowding at the courthouse next door, and improve security for the court system.

The judges, courtrooms, district attorney, sheriff and other court offices are all located in the new center, which cost $17 million dollars.

This Judicial Center also features improved technology, including large monitors in the courtrooms, and more than 90 surveillance cameras.

Different hallways separate prisoners from the public.

Erie County Commissioner Christopher Soff, says "The current courthouse dedicated in 1954 was supposed to last 50 years. Here, we are 60+ years later and this facility will serve Crawford County for another hopefully 50, 60 years in the future."