Sight Center of NWPA Weighs-In For Solar Eclipse Viewing

The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania is weighing in on the the upcoming viewing of the solar eclipse. Those at the center are concerned because many of the glasses to view the eclipse found online, are not approved with appropriate safety ratings.

The Executive Director of the Sight Center of Northwest PA, Linda Hackshaw, says,"We encourage shoppers to be wary of any online vendors offering inexpensive glasses for eclipse viewing. There are only three vendors of eclipse glasses being recommended by NASA, and they are Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, and Thousand Oaks Optical."

If you want to read up on the safe viewing of the solar eclipse, you can also visit www.space.com