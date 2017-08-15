Interactive bus route maps help Erie School District parents learn new schedules

Interactive maps will give parents in the Erie School District a birds-eye view of their child's new bus route. That's until they zoom in, find their child's school and see all of the bus stops.

"It will actually draw the map and show the parents where the bus goes," Superintendent Brian Polito explained, noting the district based the maps off of those used to outline new school boundaries for the upcoming school year.

The district has launched the new website after its consolidating schools this year, which changed school start times and several routes with its busing partner, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

"This is the first time in about two and a half decades that the tripper service at the EMTA has undergone a 100 percent wholesale change," said EMTA Executive Director, Mike Tann.

Something for both parents and students to remember is the bus's route number listed on the map. That number will be displayed on the bus as well, indicating the designated school.

"We'll run 27 buses in the morning and a little more than 30 buses in the afternoon," said Tann.

Another change comes for high school students particularly. Those students who live two or more miles away from their designated high school can apply for a district-issued bus pass.

"They can ride a tripper bus if that's convenient and that schedule works," said Tann, "or they can ride any of our route buses and use the same pass."

The district is requiring all students to apply for bus passes, Polito said. The good news for families who haven't applied: EMTA won't check for them, until Sept. 11, Tann added.