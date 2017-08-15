Check Presented to Help Veterans Miracle Center

Scooters on 28th and Parade streets, presented a check to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie.

Two weeks ago, Scooters held their 12th annual ride where they raised over $4,200 this year for the center.

Tuesday night, the check from that ride was presented.

A few other charities received the donations from this ride in the past, but the owners of Scooters said since the center does such great work, they chose them as their charity.

Mary Plonski, Owner of Scooters said,

"We had done another event for them in April, and we provided Easter Egg baskets, and an Easter Egg Hunt, for some underprivileged family, and it was just touching to see the work they did with the veterans in our community."

Chuck Turner, Operations Manager for the Veterans Miracle Center, expressed his gratitude in saying,

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them, so we all need to support them, and that's why we do what we do."

Scooters plan to support the Veterans Miracle Center again with their annual ride next year.