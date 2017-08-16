Fajita Benefit Raises Money for Sight Center Programs

Mad Mex served up fajitas Tuesday evening as part of a benefit for the Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania.

It decided to try a different fundraiser to raise money for programs to help the blind and visually impaired.

The Sight Center is excited to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2018.

"We're just starting the celebration early and really just trying to get our message out there about the services that we provide, which are, prevention services, rehabilitation, and specialized services," said Shannon Wohlford of the Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania.

It's next big fundraiser - Dining in the Dark - is October 26th at the Bayfront Convention Center.

