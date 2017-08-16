Earthquakers Entertain 8 Great Tuesdays Crowd - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Earthquakers Entertain 8 Great Tuesdays Crowd

Posted: Updated:

The Earthquakers entertained the crowd at Liberty Park for another 8 Great Tuesdays concert.

Bill Wharton The Sauce Boss played as the opening act.

If you are interested in catching some tunes on Erie's bayfront, only two more concerts are left for the season.

Next week on August 22, Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers will take to the stage with opening act Miller and the Other Sinners.

The concert series ends August 29 with Eric Brewer’s Back to School Bash. Six Year Stretch will start off the music that evening.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

