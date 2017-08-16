Three Injured in Crash Tuesday Night in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Injured in Crash Tuesday Night in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police say DUI played a role in a crash that injured three people in Crawford County.

It happened in the 21300 block of Grange Center Road in Cussewago Township around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire, identified as 53-year-old Brian Haylett, drove into a cable service truck parked along the highway, according to troopers.

The Sunfire then continued off the road and hit a utility pole, investigators said. The car had damage on all sides.

Both Haylett and a female passenger were injured, according to State Police.

A man was inside the service truck at the time and suffered injuries, troopers said. The crash damaged the truck on the left side.

Haylett was arrested for DUI.

