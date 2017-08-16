Millcreek Police Investigate Credit Card Theft

Millcreek Police are asking for your help to identify a man as part of an investigation into the theft of a credit card.

It happened at the Kmart on West 26th Street.

The victim left the credit card at a cash register, and the man in the photos was seen taking the card, police said.

The card was used at several retailers to make more than $1,000 in purchases.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the photos is asked to call Cpl. Robert Bucko at 814-838-9515 x431.

