Paving, Sidewalk Work to Close City of Erie Streets

The City of Erie's engineering department announced several streets will close this week for paving work.

They include:

  • Thursday, August 17
    • Myrtle Street between West 38th and 41st
    • West Gore Road between Upland and Cherry
    • West 39th Street between Cherry and Wood
  • Friday, August 18
    • Maple Street between West 32nd and 36th
    • Poplar Street between West 32nd and 36th
    • Post Avenue between West 34th and 37th

Sidewalk work will close the east lane of Sassafras Street between 6th and 7th Thursday, August 17 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

