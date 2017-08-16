Paving, Sidewalk Work to Close City of Erie Streets

The City of Erie's engineering department announced several streets will close this week for paving work.

They include:

Thursday, August 17 Myrtle Street between West 38th and 41st West Gore Road between Upland and Cherry West 39th Street between Cherry and Wood

Friday, August 18 Maple Street between West 32nd and 36th Poplar Street between West 32nd and 36th Post Avenue between West 34th and 37th



Sidewalk work will close the east lane of Sassafras Street between 6th and 7th Thursday, August 17 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

