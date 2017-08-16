Group to Fight Back Against Code Enforcement Sweeps

One local group has had enough of the recent code enforcement sweeps in the east and west bayfront neighborhoods.

The group tells Erie News Now they feel targeted by the city and want their voice heard.

The group which formed online, calling themselves fight back city council is taking their aim at the code enforcement office. Recently code enforcement has handed out more than 1,100 notices of violation, many of which are for very minor offenses.

The group says they believe the city is not following the city's comprehensive plan the way it was intended, a plan that cost the city over $100,000 dollars to put together.

Group organizers say blight affects the city in more than just neighborhoods with a view of the water, and if they can nitpick these places why can’t they do it anywhere else?

"We spent $130,000 to have this plan made and then to all of a sudden start to not follow it but continue to justify their actions because of the refocused plan, something's wrong and we need the transparency,” said organizer, Alayna Getchell.

The group plans to speak out at Wednesday's city council meeting at 7:30 p.m.