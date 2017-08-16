Parents Will Not Face Charges After Child Found Alone on Jamesto - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Parents Will Not Face Charges After Child Found Alone on Jamestown, NY Street

The parents of a four-year-old girl will not face charges after the child was found roaming the street alone in Jamestown, New York.

The child was found walking in the 800 block of East 2nd Street just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Someone found the child unattended and called police.

Officers found the child was unable to communicate her name or any other personal information.

She was brought to the police station while some officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate her parents. 

Her mom came to the police station about 1.5 hours later.

The investigation revealed another child within the residence left the door unsecured, and the girl walked out of the house.

Both parents thought the four-year-old was with the other parent.

Chautauqua County Office of Child Protective Services assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now.

