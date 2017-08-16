Seven Arrested in Jamestown, New York Drug Investigation

Seven people were arrested Tuesday in Jamestown, New York as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Investigators served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Forest Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation stemmed from the sale of methamphetamine from the address, the police chief told our news partner WNY News Now.

Jacqueline Delo, 32; Brien Haskins, 37; Matthew Haskins, 36; Edgar Gregory, 55; Shawn Beardsley, 24; and Alisha Scinta, 47, were found in the residence and arrested on the following charges:

Delo - 3 counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Brien Haskins- 2 counts of failure to appear local criminal court warrants as well as a NYS Parole warrant

Matthew Haskins - 2 counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Gregory - Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance and Chautauqua County court warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Beardsley - Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Scinta - Criminal Tampering with Physical Evidence

Richard Dean, 41, was seen leaving prior to the search warrant. He was arrested at a neighboring home and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and for failing to appear on a warrant.

They were all taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

Jamestown Police encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity, including the sale of drugs. You can provide tips through its anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.

