GE Employee Receives Award for Saving Man's Life

A health fitness professional at GE Transportation is being hailed as a hero for bringing a retiree back to life after he suffered a heart attack.

Kim Turner was presented with the American Heart Association's Heartsaver Hero Award during a ceremony today at GE. Turner was working at the front desk at the GE Health and Wellness center on July first when she heard someone call for help. GE retiree Gary Snyder had been working out on an elliptical machine when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed. Turner instructed a bystander to call 9-1-1. She then used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to get Snyder's heart beating again. She says having the AED available made a big difference.

"We shocked him once. Only had to do compression for maybe a minute. It was a very brief amount of time before he started breathing on his own, becoming alert, being able to talk to us again," Turner said.

"That was incredible," Snyder said. "My cardiologist told me that without that, I would not be here."

Snyder had quadruple bypass surgery, and was discharged on July 11. He is fortunate for Turner's quick action. According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 out-of-hospital heart attacks occur in the United States each year. 90% of those people die.

