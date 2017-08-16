PopLuck Gourmet Popcorn Latest Local Businesses at Erie's Greengarden Place

A new business has set up shop at a plaza on Erie's west side.

It's helping to bring life to a plaza that has sat vacant for some time.

The owners of Greengarden Place, the plaza across from Frontier park, were waiting to fill their storefronts with a mix of mid to upscale local tenants, and it looks like now, the storefronts are filling up.

PopLuck Gourmet Popcorn opened three weeks ago in Greengarden Place.

Owner Jennifer Minski, of Erie, says they're popping more than 130 gallons of popcorn a day.

Minski says business is so good, that since they opened there has been a line out of their door, several times, "The response has been amazing. Since we are the only ones in Erie, I think that's been one of the biggest things, but it has been very, very good as far as business and success so far, so we just hope to keep up that momentum," said Minski.

PopLuck features nine amazing popcorn flavors that rotate daily, from plain to pizza popcorn, the most popular is a grape popcorn, and there's also popcorn with a kick called 'sweet heat'.

They're making 60 to 70 gallons of caramel popcorn a day, "It's made with real caramel and real butter... it's delicious," said Minski. "We have cheddar popcorn. Today we've got an orange creamsicle, and they change all the time, you can do any flavor you want with popcorn," Minski continued.

Minski says it has always been her dream to own her own business. And when she saw a popcorn place in Pittsburgh, she had an idea, "I thought, 'I wished Erie had one', and that's when it hit me, this is what I have to do. So after a lot of research and a lot of planning, here we are," said Minski.



And a nearby business called Trellis, opened in the Spring. Owner Sandy Blazek, opened the upscale home decor business in Erie, seven years ago.

Harriet Victor is an interior decorator and design consultant at Trellis. She says it was a great move for the business, "It's been a fabulous move, people have found us that have never seen us before, we're finding a lot of new clients, a lot of new people that just that are excited about the location and the store," said Victor.

And they're excited to see a new neighbor come in, and continue to bring new life to the plaza, "It's wonderful because we notice more traffic here with PopLuck being here, and with Romolo's, but especially since PopLuck opened, our parking lot's been full so that's a good thing," said Victor.

The owners of Greengarden Place tell Erie News Now they're in preliminary talks with another business, which would be a book store and coffee shop, that could open sometime in 2018.

And what's more, so far, all of the business entrepreneurs in the plaza, are women, "All the businesses here here are women owned, so that's a really nice thing, local women and women owned, so we're promoting women and business for sure," said Victor.

For more information on PopLuck, visit their website at PopLuckPopcorn.com