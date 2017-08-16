Testimony Continues in Montrice Bolden Trial

The use of force was questioned today, in the trial against an Erie man charged with assaulting two police officers.

Erie News Now was the first news outlet to show you the caught on camera arrest of Montrice Bolden, which led to a federal investigation of the Erie Police Department.

Bolden, 42, is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault and attempting to disarm a police officer.

On June 27 of last year, a total of four officers arrested Bolden outside of TJ's Tavern, after they say he threw a lit marijuana blunt at one of them and punched another officer in the face.

On Wednesday, Erie Police Officers Jacob Sack and Ira Bush took the stand.

Both officers were working together the night of the arrest and arrived at the scene to serve as back up.

Once he saw the physical altercation between Bolden and two other officers, Sack testified that he ran up and punched Bolden twice in the chest.

But after prosecutors asked him to refer to his written report of the arrest, Sack said he actually punched Bolden once in the face and once in the sternum.

The defense then questioned him as to why he changed his testimony.

Officer Bush then testified that he saw a loaded gun magazine near Bolden's legs, as he struggled with the other officers.

Once Bolden was taken to the hospital, Bush said Bolden apologized to the officers, and said that he was wrong.

A federal investigation against the Erie Police Department determined that the officers’ use of force was justified.

The trial continues Thursday morning.