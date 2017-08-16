Golf Scramble Raises Money for Junior Achievement - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Golf Scramble Raises Money for Junior Achievement

A golf scramble in Crawford County is helping to raise money for the Junior Achievement organization. This event raises more than $10,000 for financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship for Crawford County youth. 

Golfers, on Wednesday, were at the Oakland Beach Golf Club. The scramble kicks off the groups 2017--2018 campaign year. The funds raised will give more than 250 local youth needed skills for future academic and economic choices. 

