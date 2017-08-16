Woman Waives Hearing for Role in Erie Shooting, Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Waives Hearing for Role in Erie Shooting, Robbery

Posted: Updated:
Alyssa Stafford Alyssa Stafford
Marciano Jones, Jequii Kennedy, Keyshawn Fletcher Marciano Jones, Jequii Kennedy, Keyshawn Fletcher

The woman arrested on robbery and assault charges in a shooting earlier this month waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Alyssa Stafford led the victim to a bedroom where he was approached by three men with guns, investigators said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

He told investigators he was responding to an ad by text message around 4 a.m. August 6.

A district judge Wednesday agreed to reduce Stafford's bond from $100,000 straight to ten percent of $35,000.

Erie Police have issued arrest warrants for the three men.

They have been identified as Marciano Jones, 18; Jequii Kennedy, 26; and Keyshawn Fletcher, 20.

