Dozens Address Code Enforcement Violations at Erie City Council Meeting

'Nitpicking' was the most commonly used word among citizens at the Erie City Council meeting Wednesday night. People claimed the code enforcement officers were targeting specific areas for minor violations.

Dozens packed council chambers, nearly two hours of public comment with people citing examples of what they've seen and experienced.

The group who came out to the meeting, first began sharing their frustrations on Facebook, and call themselves "Fighting City Council." Many wore the color red to show solidarity with one another.

They came together after the City of Erie's code enforcement team began sweeps of the area, specifically the West and East Bayfront. Recently code enforcement officers have handed out more than 1,100 citations, many of which, the group considers minor violations.

The group said the city is not following the city's comprehensive plan, Erie Refocused, the way it was intended. They said blight affects the city, outside of the Bayfront neighborhoods, and if code enforcement can target specific areas, why can't they do it elsewhere.

Code enforcement manager Andy Zimmerman defended their actions, and said the plan must start from the waterfront and move out. The citizens however, don't agree.

"It went as far as detailing that they could put a lien against my property over minor, minor details, like peeling and chipping paint on my house," said Kerry Tab, a concerned citizen.

"I think people are feeling frustrated because there are neighborhoods that aren't in the Bayfront neighborhood, that have been asking for help for a very long time," said Alayna Getchell, a neighborhood activist.

Council President Cas Kwitowski said council will be looking into the claims brought up at the meeting, and will be speaking with other board members on how they want to proceed, possibly with a public study session.