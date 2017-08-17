Erie City Council Votes for an Audit on Rental Licensing Program - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council Votes for an Audit on Rental Licensing Program

Several public speakers spoke against the City of Erie's Rental Licensing Program at the Erie City Council meeting Wednesday night. 

That's as council voted to unanimously hire an agency to render an audit of the program. 

Council has received multiple complaints from landlords and tenants about the program and how it was being handled, especially in regards to the money.

"It's time, the program's been in existence for a few years, and as Councilman Jones said one time, we really haven't looked at it. Now that we have a track record, and the program has been existing, let's look at it and see if it needs to be fine tuned or if it needs some corrections," said Casimir Kwitowski, Erie City Council President.

It's unclear how long it will take to complete the audit.

Kwitowski expects it to be complete in early 2018.

