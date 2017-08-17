Erie City Council Grants Zoning Change for Erie Insurance Proper - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council Grants Zoning Change for Erie Insurance Property

Posted: Updated:

Erie City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to grant Erie Insurance's request to rezone acres of eastside property. 

The parcels, which have been zoned as just residential, will now be residential with limited business.

The proposal covers property from East 4th to 7th Streets from Holland to Parade. Many of these properties are either greenspace or residential. 

Erie Insurance's construction manager told council the company owns about 90-percent of the property. 

An Erie Insurance representative told Erie News Now at Wednesday's meeting that the company plans to use two of the historic properties as rentals, which would be taxed.

The next step for Erie Insurance is to obtain the permits to renovate those buildings. 

It has been called the biggest rezoning deal in the city's history.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com