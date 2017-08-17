Erie City Council Grants Zoning Change for Erie Insurance Property

Erie City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to grant Erie Insurance's request to rezone acres of eastside property.

The parcels, which have been zoned as just residential, will now be residential with limited business.

The proposal covers property from East 4th to 7th Streets from Holland to Parade. Many of these properties are either greenspace or residential.

Erie Insurance's construction manager told council the company owns about 90-percent of the property.

An Erie Insurance representative told Erie News Now at Wednesday's meeting that the company plans to use two of the historic properties as rentals, which would be taxed.

The next step for Erie Insurance is to obtain the permits to renovate those buildings.

It has been called the biggest rezoning deal in the city's history.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.