United Way Collects 5,500 Items During First School Supply Drive

Boxes filled with school supplies for children in need were distributed Wednesday to several area elementary schools. 

They include more than 5,500 items - from pens and pencils to paper, calculators and toiletries.

All the items were donated during the United Way's Kick Off for Student Success School Supply Drive Tuesday.

Hundreds of people drove by and dropped off the donations at several locations throughout the county.

Volunteers from the Highmark Caring Place Wednesday packed the donations into boxes.

They said it is heartwarming to see so much support.

"It was really neat to come down here and to see how much the community cares about our community and to see how much they really wanted to help these children in need," said Alicia Evers, administrative assistant at the Highmark Caring Place.

United Way also collected more than $2,200 dollars in monetary donations.

