Preparing for the Solar Eclipse

The Erie News Now team isn't the only group anxiously anticipating the solar eclipse.

A group of students at Gannon University is playing a unique role in bringing the eclipse to the world wide web.

Gannon is just one of 55 college and high school teams across the country that are launching balloons just like this one to capture the eclipse.

The eclipse ballooning project will send live-stream images of the event to millions, via the NASA website.

The balloon is nearly 10 feet large and i got a glimpse of it yesterday as the team was testing it at the east avenue boat launch, before they head down to southwestern Kentucky.

That's where they will be launching their balloon to a high altitude to capture a portion of the eclipse.

Officials from Gannon say the school was invited to participate in the eclipse ballooning project because of its track record of work with balloons.

It seems to be an exciting once in a lifetime opportunity for those taking part.

So if you aren't planning on watching the live stream and want to look at the real deal with your own eyes, perhaps you are going to Liberty Park to get some glasses or maybe you even snagged some of your own.

But buyers beware, we have heard reports of some fake glasses.

In fact, just this week, Amazon recalled thousands of glasses, stating in an email to customers:

"We recommend that you do not use this product to view the sun or the eclipse."

This comes after Amazon says they have not received confirmation from the supplier that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer.

So this peaked our interest, how can you tell if your glasses are real or fake?

We caught up with Nick Conklin, an associate physics professor from Gannon University to find out.

So if you want to check out the A.A.S. site to find out if your glasses are real or fake, click here.

