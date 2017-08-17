Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week they're searching for Stephen Thompson, 30. Sheriffs want him on the charge of carrying a firearms without a license.

They are also looking for Nathan Moffatt, 28. He's wanted on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of burglary.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division, at 451-7436.