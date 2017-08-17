Former Executive Director Pleads Guilty to Stealing Thousands from Non-Profit

A man admitted guilt to stealing nearly $67,000 from a local non-profit.

James Gray, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property Thursday morning.

In exchange for his guilty plea, all other charges were dropped.

Gray was the executive director of Erie's Supportive Living Services at the time.

The organization provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

Gray created two consulting businesses then wrote checks from the non-profit to himself, police said.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced September 26.

