Penn State Behrend Students Move In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Penn State Behrend Students Move In

A fresh, new batch of faces spent Thursday moving in at Penn State Behrend.

More than 1,600 students got the keys to their new dorm rooms.

More than 100 upperclassmen are helping the class of 2021 move their boxes in.

Welcome week is meant to help the new students jump start their college experience and get ready for their next four years.

"We move in the freshman to get them right away, so they can enjoy their time, getting to meet new people and really start building a community within the hall," said Zachary Coon, the resident assistant for Niagara Hall.

Classes at Behrend start Monday.

Nearly 4,500 students will be on campus then.

