DUI Suspected in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

State Police say DUI is suspected in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 15.8.

A Nissan Titan truck - driven by Tracy Graham, 51, of Erie - was heading west toward exit 16 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned, according to State Police.

The truck then became upright in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, where it was hit by a Freightliner and came to a final rest on the north shoulder, troopers said.

The Freightliner came to a controlled stop and suffered minor front end damage. Its driver was not injured.

The truck suffered heady, disabling damage. Graham was taken to UPMC Hamot for suspected minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was also cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.