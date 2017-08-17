Crawford County Woman Comes Home to Find Stranger in Living Room

A Crawford County woman came home Monday to find a stranger rummaging through her personal items, according to State Police.

The suspect - Brooke Deeter, 31, of Centerville - was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West Spring Street in Oil Creek Township.

Deeter broke into the residence through a locked screen door and went through items in the living room, investigators said.

The 73-year-old woman said she did not know the suspect and immediately called 911, according to troopers.

When State Police arrived, Deeter was still there and taken into custody.

The victim said items had been moved around the home, including her medication, and some cash was missing.

Deeter remains behind bars with bond set at $40,000.

