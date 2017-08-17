Suspects Sought in Theft of Signs in Millcreek Township

Millcreek Police are asking for the public's help as part of the investigation into the theft of sign covers.

Two men stole Carquest sign covers around 4 p.m. August 11 from a former business at 1422 Peninsula Drive, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicles in the pictures are asked to call Det. Henderson at 814-838-9515 x509.

