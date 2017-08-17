18 Year Old Charged in Jamestown, New York Shots Fired Incident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

18 Year Old Charged in Jamestown, New York Shots Fired Incident

Posted: Updated:
Eduardo Rivera Eduardo Rivera

An 18-year-old Jamestown, New York man faces charges for firing off a gun in the city Thursday.

Police were called to the area of East 8th and Prendergast Ave. around 12:30 p.m. to investigate a shots fired complaint.

Detectives in the immediate area found the suspect, who was later identified as Eduardo Rivera, running with a handgun in plain view, according to police.

Rivera was arrested after a short foot pursuit in the 800 block of Spring Street, detectives said.

Officers recovered a spent shell casing on Pendergast Ave.

Two K9s were brought in to find the gun. They located a loaded Lorcin .380, police said.

Rivera was arrested on charges for criminal use of a firearm, weapon, obstructing governmental administration, discharge of a gun within city limits and reckless endangerment.

No one was injured in the incident.

