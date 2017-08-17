Plans for Recreational Trail Linking Linesville and Pymatuning Spillway

Pymatuning State Park is Crawford County's top tourist draw.

And now there are plans to add another attraction.

The park manager and a group of residents are now working on a plan to build a recreational trail linking the popular spillway to Linesville.

The spillway attracts about 400,000 visitors every year to feed the hungry carp.

Project boosters say developing a nearby rail bed into a trail would attract even more tourists.

Pymatuning State Park Manager Dan Bickel said, "There was a feasibility study. It looks like about 150,000 visitors would utilize the trail, or about $1.5 million of economic impact."

The owner of Eagle Nest Pizza in Linesville says the trail would certainly help attract new customers.

But he thinks it would help the entire community.

Gary Hite said, "Oh, I think it will help me a lot. But I think it will help those in town even better."

The estimated cost of the entire trail is $2 million.

Supporters hope to find state grants to fund the work.

They hope construction can start within the next two years.