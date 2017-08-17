Millcreek Police Make Progress in Investigations into Two Deadly - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Make Progress in Investigations into Two Deadly Accidents

Two cars collided at Peach and West Grandview Boulevard Feb. 17, 2017. Two cars collided at Peach and West Grandview Boulevard Feb. 17, 2017.
A man was hit and killed by a car near West 38 and Lancaster April 16, 2017. A man was hit and killed by a car near West 38 and Lancaster April 16, 2017.

The investigation into two deadly accidents in Millcreek Township are moving forward.

Four months ago, 84-year-old Neil Schmalenbach was hit and killed by a car as he walked along West 38th Street near Lancaster Road.

It happened April 16 at 2 a.m.

The driver fled the scene, but a 27-year old Millcreek woman later showed up at the police station and said she was the driver.

Back on February 17, 67-year-old John Naylor was killed when a driver, who was 18 at the time, t-boned his vehicle at the intersection of Peach Street and West Grandview Boulevard.

It happened mid-afternoon.

Millcreek Police have gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses in both cases.

We could soon hear if charges will be filed in both cases.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

