Celebrate Erie 2017 Kicks Off

Celebrate Erie kicked off Thursday with plenty of food, fun and music.

Many local residents braved the weather to enjoy one of Erie's most popular events of the year.

It started at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Erie in west Perry Square. People got a chance to sample specialties from several local restaurants and vote for their favorite entree.

An Artists Colony in Perry Square also showcased local talent.

Music is also a big part of the summer festival.

The Spinners performed as the night's music headliner. The Chrystal Blue Band also performed on the Taste of Erie stage earlier in the night.

The crowd can enjoy Blue Oyster Cult and Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx Friday night. Three Doors Down will rock the crowd Saturday. Country stars Big and Rich will perform Sunday night before the festival ends with a fireworks display.

There are several new attractions this year. You can check out a fan-built replica of Optimus Prime. An extreme pogo demo crew will also show off its skills. Princesses and Star Wars characters will visit the Kids Zone.

You can also check out the Chalk Walk on State Street, where many local artists have spent hours on their masterpieces.

The best part? Just about all the entertainment is free.

