Young Heart and Stroke Heroes Enjoy a Night at the Ranch

Ten-year-old Lucas Smith is celebrating a big milestone, nine years cancer free. He is also a survivor of a stroke and two transplants. He was among the kids who came out to WLD Ranch in Girard for the Young Heart and Stroke Heroes Family Support Group event. Lucas's family was among seven other families, at the event, each family with a child who's been fighting their whole life.

"They range in all different ages. So the families are here because the have a special heart hero or a special heart or stroke hero," said Marguerite Szymanowski, the volunteer coordinator for the event.

At the ranch, kids were able to saddle up for a horseback ride and take a ride in a tractor, having fun just like any other kid.

"They know the things they can't do, and they know the things they can, and they just devour the things they can," said Szymanowski.

Families said, while they feel so much support in the group, their kids do too, knowing they share a common bond with the other children in this group.

"It's nice for him to know other kids that have similar defects, there are other kids that are special like them, so it's good that they don't feel excluded," said Sherry Shoup, her four-year-old son, Tanner is a heart hero.

"At home, at school, everywhere else he goes, it's just him... So to be involved and actually get to meet other kids who are going through the same thing and who have gone through on different levels, but are experiencing similar things, that to me, is a wonderful experience for him, to know it's not just him," said Sypriana Milsap, her nine-year-old son, Aiden is a heart hero.

For more information on the support group, contact Gina Klofft at 330-664-1920, or at g.r.klofft@heart.org.

For a link to information on the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk visit, http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Affiliate/2014-Erie-Heart-Walk_UCM_301707_Event.jsp#.WZYzzVWGOUk

RSS Feeds
