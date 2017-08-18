Summer Fun Friday: August 18th, 2017

Crawford County Fair

It's fair season! The Crawford County Fair kicks off Saturday in Meadville.

Expect a week full of family fun and food, plus concerts all week long including Straight No Chaser.

Admission is just $8 a day, for more information visit www.CrawfordCountyFairPA.com.

Celebrate Erie

Celebrate Erie continues through Sunday.

Be sure to get a taste of Erie for lunch starting at noon Friday.

For a full list of performers you can visit www.CelebrateErie.com.



Cardboard Boat Regatta

This one is coming up on Saturday at the East Bayfront Basin, right next to the Maritime Center behind Blasco Library.

The event is free to watch and the boats will be on display from 10 to 11 am, followed by a parade at 11 and the racing starting at noon.

Participants can register on site and pay the 35 dollar entry fee starting Saturday at 10 a.m.

Dog Obedience Trials