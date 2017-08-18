Congressman Kelly Silent after Trump Blames "Both Sides" in Char - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Congressman Kelly Silent after Trump Blames "Both Sides" in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:

Congressman Kelly has maintained his silence, ever since President Trump took the podium Tuesday and blamed both sides for the racial unrest in Charlottesville.

Kelly did issue a statement regarding the original incident saying,

"The bigotry and violence on display in Charlottesville was a disgrace and insult to every American value. I pray for all the victims of the terrifying attacks that took place. I strongly condemn the perpetrators and their cause."

 Erie News Now reached out the congressman to ask if he would stand by Trump's comments or if he would speak out against the president as many lawmakers have done so far.

The press office for Kelly sent this statement in response,

“The congressman will not be reacting to the president's reaction, or anyone else's reaction, to the events in Charlottesville.”

We told you yesterday, Senator Toomey, Senator Casey, and Representative G.T. Thompson all have come forward and spoke against the president's remarks.

