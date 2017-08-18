Man Charged with Attempted Homicide for Cutting Woman's Throat in Wesleyville

A man faces attempted homicide charges for cutting a woman's throat in Wesleyville Thursday night, police said.

Christopher R. Beausoleil, 46, is charged with attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of drugs. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Scott Hammer and sent to the Erie County Prison on $500,000.

The attack happened at an apartment in the 3000 block of Buffalo Road around 11:50 p.m.

Police were called to a nearby business for reports of a stabbing victim.

The 52-year-old woman was found with a substantial cut on her neck/throat and was bleeding extensively, according to the criminal complaint.

She told investigators a man named "Chris" used some sharp object to cut here. Her roommate helped to identify Beausoleil and said the victim and suspect were the only ones in the apartment when she left for a nearby convenience store to get money to buy beer, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

The attack left a trail of blood from the victim's bedroom, out of the apartment, across Buffalo Road and to the business where the victim was found.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot in critical condition.

Beausoleil was arrested on Interstate 79 just north of McKean after a brief pursuit with State Police. Wesleyville Police put out an alert for Beausoleil's white 2010 Ford F-150 when troopers spotted it and pulled it over.

