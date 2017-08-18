Tillerson: 'Hate is not an American value' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tillerson: 'Hate is not an American value'

Posted: Updated:
Nicole Gaouette, CNN -

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told participants in the State Department Students Program on Friday that issues of race and diversity were on everyone's mind given the events of the past week, going on to say that "hate is not an American value" and that those who embrace it "damage our public discourse."

"It's simply important to say -- although I think it's well understood and embraced I'm certain by everyone in this room -- we all know hate is not an American value, nowhere is it an American value," Tillerson said.

The US has been roiled by a debate over race in the wake of unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia. President Donald Trump widened the controversy earlier this week by blaming "both sides" -- neo-Nazis and white supremacists along with those protesting them -- for the violence.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/08/18/trump-losing-friends-gop-charlottesville-barcelona-jones-dnt-newday.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com