Coroner Identifies Body Found in French Creek in Crawford County

The coroner has identified the man whose body was found in French Creek in Vernon Township Thursday as Jacob Hayden Smith, 18, of Erie.

A passerby found the body near the Mercer Street bridge and called police around 1:20 p.m.

There were no signs of foul play, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Shell.

Schell said he is waiting for toxicology results to make a final ruling on the cause of death. That information will not be available for two to three weeks.

Smith's body had been in the water for only a short time, Schell said.

Schell told Erie News Now Friday he is not sure how Smith ended up in the water.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.