Montrice Bolden Found Not Guilty of Aggravated Assault, Disarming Police Officer

Erie man Montrice Bolden has been found not guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a police officer after investigators charged him in the assault of two police officers last June.

Despite being acquitted of the most serious charges, the 42 year old was convicted of resisting arrest, DUI of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

The jury reached the decision Friday morning after about three hours of deliberations, which first started late Thursday.

The case centers on Bolden’s 2016 arrest outside of TJ's Tavern.

Erie News Now was the first news outlet to show you surveillance video of his arrest, which led to a federal investigation of the Erie Police Department.

Throughout the trial, the four officers involved in Bolden's arrest testified that they were forced to physically arrest him after Bolden threw a lit blunt at one officer and punched another officer in the temple.

Three nurses from UPMC Hamot also testified that Bolden admitted to assaulting the two officers.

In closing arguments, Bolden's lawyers reiterated their defense, saying that the officers had motive to fabricate their story due to the injuries that Bolden sustained.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth said that the evidence presented in trial is enough to prove Bolden’s guilt.

The federal investigation against the Erie Police Department determined the officers’ use of force was justified.

