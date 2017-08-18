Nash Library Renovation Project Now in Final Phase - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Nash Library Renovation Project Now in Final Phase

Crews continue to make good progress on the $16 million renovation of Gannon University's Nash Library.

The project remains "on schedule" to open in January.

We had a chance to take a look inside today.

Most of the concrete work is done, along with new windows, and an entirely new heating and air conditioning system.

But a lot of "finish" work remains including painting and installing carpeting.

Some of the new features include a cafe, new entrances on both West 6th and West 7th Street, more academic help for students and a wide variety of study rooms throughout the building.

Library Director Ken Brundage said, "Whether a students needs a quiet place to get off by themselves, and really concentrate or whether students need to collaborate on a project, this building will have the space and technology to allow them to do that."

This was the first major renovation to Nash Library since it was built in the early 1970's.

