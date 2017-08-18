North East P.D. Launches New Digital Crime Fighting Tool

The North East Borough Police Department has a new crime-fighting tool online.

It has launched a new website that allows them to better communicate with the citizens of North East.

They recently partnered with Pennsylvania CRIMEWATCH Network to develop and roll out the new site.

It offers citizens direct access to information on crime happening in their neighborhoods.

North East Borough Police Chief Michael Sliker says the new website and streamlined Facebook and Twitter pages allow North East police to get immediate information out to its citizens.

From police blotter reports and recent arrests, to information on wanted suspects and resources for opiate abuse.

It's a two way street. While they can also send alerts for emergency situations, they have already received tips through the site that have lead to arrests.

"It helps us connect with the community, which is the big push right now. We need to get back to that, we've gotten away from it the past few years," said Chief Sliker. "Turn on the news and you'll see some of the disengagement that law enforcement had, this helps us reconnect to the community, get our word out there, it gives them a window into our department."

The North East Police Department is the latest agency to go live on the CRIMEWATCH Network, which is a state-wide effort to keep citizens safe.

You can sign up for alerts or visit the website here.