Music, Artwork, Food & Fun Attracting Crowds to Celebrate Erie

Hundreds of people are making their way to downtown Erie, to check out the music, artwork, food and fun.

Celebrate Erie's Kids Zone is a popular spot for children and their families.

All weekend long, there will be a whole host of family-friendly activities happening over three blocks along State Street.

From stage entertainment with music and dancing, to climbing on big construction equipment, kids will definitely be able to find something fun!

Friday afternoon, Erie News Now found children having fun and learning at PNC Bank's Mobile Learning Adventure.

It's hosted by their Growing Up Great program, which focuses on the importance of early education.

Pre-school age children got a chance to visit various stations with different fun and educational themes.

The learning adventure closes Friday night at 6:00, but PNC's Growing Up Great tent will be in the Kids Zone the entire weekend, "The Relaxation Station will be here this weekend, for young parents to come with kids and color and relax in the shade, so we hope they can come down, " said Vickie Lampe with PNC Financial Services Group.

And after all the rain Friday night, Chalk Walk artists got started on their street murals on State Street Friday.

It's one of the most popular draws to Celebrate Erie.

Artists mapped out their spaces and started their chalk creations.

Many companies sponsor a square, and then talented artists will spend the weekend creating some elaborate artwork with chalk.

The Chalk Walk area on State, stretches from 7th to 8th streets, and you can vote for your favorite artwork.

Winners will be announced on the Celebrate Erie main stage, Sunday night.

Music is also a big part of the summer festival.

Friday, Blue Oyster Cult and Dennis DeYoung and the music of Styx will play.

Saturday, 3 Doors Down will rock the crowd.

Country stars Big and Rich will close out the musical acts at Celebrate Erie, on Sunday.

And it'll all wrap up Sunday evening with Fireworks starting at around 9:30/9:45 p.m.

For a full lineup of events, visit celebrateerie.com