5-Year Old Gets Wish...A Birthday Party at the Blood Bank

Not many people would want to celebrate their birthday at a blood bank, especially not a five year old boy. But, that's what happened today at the Community Blood Bank in Erie.

Austin Zurick faced a life-threatening condition just four days after he was born. He needed constant transfusions because his blood would not clot. Blood from 36 donors was needed to help save his life.



Austin, and his family, had a successful party last year at the blood bank to thank the staff, and to urge family and friends to stop by and donate. Austin wanted the same kind of party again this year. His mother, Lauren, was happy to grant his wish.

"This year, when we were planning Austin's 5th birthday, He was the one who prompted the conversation of 'Are we going to have a party at the blood bank again?' Obviously, my heart melted, and yes, we took measures to make sure this happened again," said Lauren.

Austin is healthy, and happy, after the blood transfusions that saved his life almost five years ago.