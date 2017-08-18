Jury Acquits Bolden of Aggravated Assault Against Officers

The Erie man charged with assaulting two Erie police officers has been acquitted of the most serious accusations against him.

After three days of testimony and three hours of deliberations, a jury has found Montrice Bolden, 42, not guilty of aggravated assault and attempting to disarm an officer.

“The officers were totally out of line with their conduct with Mr. Bolden,” said Bolden’s lawyer Kevin Mincey. “The jury was able to see that and they rendered a proper verdict.”

Erie News Now was the first news outlet to show you surveillance video of Bolden's arrest, which happened last June, outside of TJ's Tavern.

During the trial, the four officers involved in Bolden’s arrest testified that they were forced to physically apprehend him, after Bolden threw a lit blunt at one officer and punched another officer in the face.

Bolden suffered facial fractures and a concussion.

"I saw him actually at the hospital, and I did not recognize my own stepson,” said Bolden’s stepfather David Douglas. “He was so badly beaten."

A year later, Bolden's mother Linda Douglas said it's still hard for her to watch the video.

"It was very, very, disturbing to me,” said Mrs. Douglas. “I just can't believe that the U.S. Department of Justice can’t see what happened in that video."

The arrest led to a federal investigation against the Erie Police Department, which determined the officers use of force was justified.

Bolden's lawyer Thomas Fitzpatrick says those officers had motive to fabricate their story.

“This was Bolden’s word against the police officers words,” said Fitzpatrick. “So, it was indeed the credibility of the police officers that were on trial here, and the juror spoke loud and clear on what they thought about that credibility.”

The jury did however, find Bolden guilty of five other charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession.

Bolden is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.

Bolden's lawyers have also filed a federal lawsuit against the Erie Police Department.