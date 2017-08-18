Donors Help Community Shelter Services Provide Backpacks, Suppli - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Donors Help Community Shelter Services Provide Backpacks, Supplies for Children in Need

Homeless children and their families are receiving help before the school year starts.

Community Shelter Services gave away more than 30 backpacks.

The backpacks are stuffed with everything the children will need for school, including notebooks, pens, pencils and glue.

They also have a special surprise inside.

Gift cards totaling $150 will be used to buy the children clothing, shoes and personal care items.

"Unfortunately, the need seems to be growing," said Mark Alexa, Executive Director of Community Shelter Services. "The face of homelessness is changing from single individuals to more families. This gives children and parents a fresh start."

Community Shelter Services received $5,200 in monetary donation to help.

$2,000 worth of supplies were also donated.

